RCMP investigate hit and run after man found dead on Trans-Canada Highway

Manitoba RCMP say they are investigating a hit and run on the Trans-Canada Highway that resulted in the death of a man.

On Monday, police told Global News they had closed a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in the RM of Portage la Prairie near Road 20 West for the morning as they were dealing with a dead body.

Police say a 59-year-old man from Long Plain First Nation was found lying in the median ditch of the Highway. Debris from a vehicle could be seen strewn across the highway, indicating that the man had died as a result of a hit and run.

Officers recovered debris that indicates the suspect vehicle is a gloss black Toyota. The vehicle will have significant damage to the driver-side mirror and front fender. This damage also indicates that the man was walking westbound on the roadway.

Police say an autopsy is underway to confirm the man’s cause of death.