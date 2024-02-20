Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 stabbed during fight involving 6 males at West Edmonton Mall

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
west edmonton mall View image in full screen
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 44-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a stabbing was reported inside West Edmonton Mall, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched at around 3:45 p.m. when a “verbal altercation… turned physical” near the Ice Palace.

The fight was between two males and a group of four males, police said. The two groups didn’t know each other.

After the two people were stabbed, the suspects ran away, Edmonton Police Service said in an email to Global News. Two of the four suspects were found and investigators are searching for the other two.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man are facing charges, police said.

Alberta Health Services confirmed EMS responded at 4 p.m. on Family Day and took the adult and youth to hospital in “stable, non-life-threatening condition.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the mall said WEM would not be commenting on the ongoing police investigation but said it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Click to play video: 'WEM locked down Saturday following weapons complaint'
WEM locked down Saturday following weapons complaint
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices