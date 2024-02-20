2 stabbed during fight involving 6 males at West Edmonton Mall

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after a stabbing was reported inside West Edmonton Mall, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched at around 3:45 p.m. when a “verbal altercation… turned physical” near the Ice Palace.

The fight was between two males and a group of four males, police said. The two groups didn’t know each other.

After the two people were stabbed, the suspects ran away, Edmonton Police Service said in an email to Global News. Two of the four suspects were found and investigators are searching for the other two.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man are facing charges, police said.

Alberta Health Services confirmed EMS responded at 4 p.m. on Family Day and took the adult and youth to hospital in “stable, non-life-threatening condition.”

A spokesperson for the mall said WEM would not be commenting on the ongoing police investigation but said it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”