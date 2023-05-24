Menu

Crime

Mother and child killed in Edmonton random stabbing, funeral Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 11:44 am
A funeral is being held Wednesday for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.

Carolann Robillard, who was 35, and 11-year-old Sarah Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden, were killed in what police said was a random attack outside Crawford Plains School.

Officers shot the attacker moments after the stabbing on May 5.

The man died in hospital five days later.

Police have said the 33-year-old was the sole person responsible for the deaths.

They said the killer was known to police and had mental health issues and a record of assaulting children.

