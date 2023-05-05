Woman, child dead after southeast Edmonton stabbing: sources

Send this page to someone via email

A violent incident in southeast Edmonton has left a woman and a child dead, sources confirmed to Global News on Friday night.

Both the victims had been stabbed. Global News’ sources did not confirm the relationship between the woman and the child.

While details remain unclear, Global News was told shots were fired during an encounter involving a man and police officers in the same area and that the two incidents were related.

A Global News crew saw several police cars parked outside a home in the area of 47 Street and 12 Avenue on Friday afternoon and the driveways of several homes had been taped off.

A Global News crew saw several police cars parked outside a home in the area of 47 Street and 12 Avenue on Friday afternoon and the driveways of several homes had been taped off. Global News

In a separate interview, Chasidy Zumbo told Global News she did not know what happened or how the events unfolded but said she heard a commotion unfold late Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“I heard a number of gunshots go off and I came out and saw at least seven police vehicles and a number of ambulances,” Zumbo said.

Police did not provide details about what happened but issued a news release Friday afternoon warning “roadways in the direct vicinity of Crawford Plains School are currently cordoned off by police following a response to a weapons complaint.”

“Police would like to assure citizens there is currently no risk to those in the immediate area.,” the news release read. Police added that more information “will be issued as it becomes available.”