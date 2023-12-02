West Edmonton Mall locked down Saturday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

West Edmonton Mall said a lockdown affecting everyone inside the mall was lifted shortly after 3 p.m., less than 30 minutes after the lockdown was initiated.

In a news release Saturday, the Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to reports of a man with a gun inside the mall around 2:30 p.m.

EPS said the mall was placed on lockdown when officers arrived. Officers were able to locate the individuals and take them into custody. Police said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday the mall asked shoppers to remain at the “closest secure location until the lockdown was lifted,” according to a social media post.

West Edmonton Mall is currently under lockdown. Please remain in the closest secure location until the lockdown has been lifted. Please stay tuned for additional updates. — West Edmonton Mall (@Official_WEM) December 2, 2023

Police said the lockdown was lifted shortly after and “there is no threat to the public.”

Charges are pending against one man, EPS said.