Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton stabbing

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police badge View image in full screen
A second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with a deadly stabbing in northeast Edmonton. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 3:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to a stabbing at a home in the area of 35th Street and 122A Avenue.

A 35-year-old man, who police identified as Cody Lyle, was found in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Lyle died of a stab wound and the manner of his death was homicide.

Jayden Cody Francis Cardinal, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in Lyle’s death.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton'
Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices