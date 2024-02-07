2nd-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

At about 3:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to a stabbing at a home in the area of 35th Street and 122A Avenue.

A 35-year-old man, who police identified as Cody Lyle, was found in medical distress. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday confirmed Lyle died of a stab wound and the manner of his death was homicide.

Jayden Cody Francis Cardinal, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in Lyle’s death.