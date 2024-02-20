3 people in custody following suspicious death of boy in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody following the suspicious death of a boy in Saskatoon early Monday.

A boy was reported to be suffering from a serious injury at 3 a.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of Matheson Drive, said the Saskatoon police major crime section.

“The youth was transported to hospital for further treatment however succumbed to his injury a short time later. At this time, the death is considered suspicious,” police said. “Police currently have two youth suspects and one adult suspect in custody.”

Investigators with the major crime and forensic identification sections continue to investigate, and police say there is no risk to the general public.

Police will provide further updates when more information becomes available.