Manitoba RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs, weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a traffic stop has led to an arrest as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Last Friday, close to 10 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle located on Highway 16, in the Municipality of Harrison Park.

Police approached the vehicle, with three people inside, and spoke with the 37-year-old man driving the car who provided his identification.

Police say officers noticed a zip-lock sandwich bag with a quantity of dried cannabis in plain view as they talked to the people inside the car.

The three people were placed under arrest and asked to leave the vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As the officers were attempting to secure the suspects, the rear passenger fled the scene on foot heading towards the community of Newdale.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the driver and a woman were placed into a police vehicle. RCMP enlisted the help of several units to apprehend the suspect who fled the scene.

0:56 Winnipeg police face variety of volatile situations over weekend, chief says

Police say the suspect was contained to an outbuilding on a rural property and he was arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle and suspects led to the seizure of approximately one kilogram of a drug suspected of being cocaine and over 500 grams of a substance believed to be a cutting agent.

Officers also seized several knives, cans of bear spray and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Consequently, a 37-year-old man from Redwater, Alta., a 31-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 29-year-old woman from Edmonton were all arrested.

The 31-year-old from Winnipeg was found to have several outstanding warrants of arrest, is facing multiple charges and remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the other two suspects were released for a future court date.