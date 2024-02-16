Student-led Pointe-Claire, Que. blood drive aims to help Black community

Send this page to someone via email

Every day, there are multiple blood drives in Quebec — but a special one took place today in Pointe-Claire, put together by a group of students at Félix-Leclerc high school in light of Black History Month.

The students hope to inspire individuals from diverse communities to donate blood.

“It was important for me to donate blood but we are not of age to do so. I thought the best way to contribute was to encourage others to donate,” said Greatness Arthur-Samugana, a Secondary 5 student.

While they’ve been working for a year towards organizing the blood drive as part of their end-of-school project, the three students involved had only one week to find more than 50 donors, so a little bit of panic set in.

“Yes, a lot,” Harleena Tank said. “We started putting posters everywhere.”

The work paid off.

For Greatness’s twin sister, Goodness, it was important to attract people from the Black community.

“We wanted to contribute to diversify Héma-Québec’s blood bank,” Goodness said.

Their efforts touched their former teacher’s heart, who heeded their calling.

“When they are doing those kinds of things, good things, we’re there for them,” said Joëlle Élysée.

According to Héma-Québec, diversity in donors is important because ethnicity and heritage matter in treating some illnesses and some rare blood diseases.

“Statistics say that one out of 10 people in the Black community suffer of sickle cell anemia,” said Josée Larivée, a Héma-Québec spokesperson.

The disease deprives affected organs of blood and oxygen.

Héma-Québec says blood drives are not only important to replenish Quebec’s blood banks, they also raise awareness in underserved communities.

In a call, Larivée made a point to thank the three students involved in the project.

“It’s super important and when you go to bed tonight, think that you are superheroes. Bravo,” Larivée told them.

It’s estimated that every donation helps save three lives.