Crime

2nd suspect arrested in Mississauga homicide case involving delivery driver lured by pizza order

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Suspect vehicle description released in Mississauga homicide involving food delivery driver'
Suspect vehicle description released in Mississauga homicide involving food delivery driver
WATCH: Peel Regional Police have released a suspect vehicle description after a food delivery driver was violently assaulted and carjacked on July 9. Police said 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath was “lured” to the Mississauga area with a pizza delivery phone call. Nath died a few days later – Jul 21, 2023
Peel Regional Police say a second suspect wanted in connection with a homicide case from July 2023 involving a delivery driver has been arrested.

Police said the delivery driver — 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath from Brampton — was “lured” to an area in Mississauga with a Pizza Pizza order, on July 9 at 2:10 a.m., where he was then violently carjacked and later died from his injuries.

“Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle and a physical altercation occurred,” police said.

The suspects fled the scene in Nath’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Several witnesses came to Nath’s aid and called 911, police said. He was pronounced dead in hospital a few days later.

“The food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the specific area,” said Insp. Phillip King of Peel police’s homicide bureau at a press conference in July 2023.

The order was placed to an address on Emerson Lane, near Creditview and Britannia roads, in Mississauga, police said.

Nath’s vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away in the Old Derry Road and Old Creditview Road area, King said.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas, a man from Brampton. View image in full screen
Police have charged 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas, a man from Brampton. Peel Regional Police
In an update on Friday, seven months after the homicide, police said a second suspect connected to the case was arrested.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas from Brampton with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Back in November 2023, police had also arrested and charged a male youth in connection to Nath’s murder. The youth was charged with second-degree murder. His exact age was not released by police. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be identified.

