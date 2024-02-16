2nd suspect arrested in Mississauga homicide case involving delivery driver lured by pizza order

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a second suspect wanted in connection with a homicide case from July 2023 involving a delivery driver has been arrested.

Police said the delivery driver — 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath from Brampton — was “lured” to an area in Mississauga with a Pizza Pizza order, on July 9 at 2:10 a.m., where he was then violently carjacked and later died from his injuries.

“Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle and a physical altercation occurred,” police said.

The suspects fled the scene in Nath’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Several witnesses came to Nath’s aid and called 911, police said. He was pronounced dead in hospital a few days later.

“The food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the specific area,” said Insp. Phillip King of Peel police’s homicide bureau at a press conference in July 2023.

The order was placed to an address on Emerson Lane, near Creditview and Britannia roads, in Mississauga, police said.

Nath’s vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away in the Old Derry Road and Old Creditview Road area, King said.

View image in full screen Police have charged 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas, a man from Brampton. Peel Regional Police

In an update on Friday, seven months after the homicide, police said a second suspect connected to the case was arrested.

Police have charged 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas from Brampton with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Back in November 2023, police had also arrested and charged a male youth in connection to Nath’s murder. The youth was charged with second-degree murder. His exact age was not released by police. Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth cannot be identified.