Crime

Young person charged with killing food delivery driver in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 4:13 pm
Police have released images of the suspect vehicle wanted for a violent carjacking turned deadly
WATCH ABOVE: Investigators believe Gurvinder Nath, who was delivering pizza in Mississauga, was lured to the location by the suspects who saw it as a crime of opportunity – Jul 21, 2023
A young person has been charged with murder in the killing of a food delivery driver in Mississauga earlier this year, police say.

Peel Regional Police announced an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the incident, which happened early on July 9.

Police said at 2:10 a.m., 24-year-old Brampton resident was working as a food delivery driver near Britannia and Creditview roads.

When he arrived at an address for a delivery, Nath was “confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle” and a physical altercation ensued.

The suspects fled in his vehicle and left him at the side of the road with critical injuries, police said.

Investigators said several witnesses came to Nath’s aid and called 911.

Gurvinder Nath was killed in July. View image in full screen
Gurvinder Nath was killed in July. Peel Regional Police / handout

Nath was taken to a trauma centre where he later died.

Insp. Phillip King of Peel police’s homicide bureau previously said, “The food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the specific area.”

“Every potential motive is being explored in this investigation but at this time all indications are that Gurvinder was an innocent victim,” said King, adding to reporters that anyone who took that specific order would have been carjacked.

On Wednesday, a “young person” was arrested in connection with Nath’s death, police said.

The male suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and was held in custody before a court appearance.

Police didn’t release his age. He cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

