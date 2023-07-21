Delivery driver killed in carjacking was ‘lured’ to Mississauga area with pizza order

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a food delivery driver who was violently carjacked, and later died from his injuries, was “lured” to the area in Mississauga, Ont. with a Pizza Pizza order.

“The food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the specific area,” said Insp. Phillip King of Peel police’s homicide bureau at a press conference on Friday morning.

Police said the victim, 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath from Brampton, was delivering a food order on July 9 at 2:10 a.m. to an address on Emerson Lane, near Creditview and Britannia roads.

Nath was violently assaulted by a suspect who then robbed him of his vehicle and fled leaving Nath unconscious and critically injured, police said.

Investigators said several witnesses came to Nath’s aid and called 911. He was taken to hospital where he died a few days later on July 14.

“Every potential motive is being explored in this investigation but at this time all indications are that Gurvinder was an innocent victim,” said King, confirming to reporters that anyone who took that specific order would have been carjacked.

King said investigators have obtained the recording of a call placed by the person to Pizza Pizza and it is currently being analyzed.

“This recording may be released to the public moving forward,” King said.

Nath’s vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away in the Old Derry Road and Old Creditview Road area, King said.

A suspect vehicle description has been released. King said the vehicle was seen in the area multiple times prior to the carjacking with a male suspect wearing dark clothing exiting the vehicle and walking towards the area where carjacking occurred.

The vehicle is described as a white 2012 to 2017 Hyundai Accent sedan with a distinctive blue flashing light at the top of the windshield. King said that light represents an aftermarket accessory.

View image in full screen Police release this suspect vehicle image. Peel Regional Police

King issued a stark warning to anyone involved “at any level” that they are “complicit in the murder of Gurvinder Nath” and will be charged.

Peel police said that they could not elaborate on certain details due to the integrity of the investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.

“If you find yourself in a situation where somebody is trying to rob you of your vehicle, if you can avoid it, do not argue and do not fight,” said Tyler Bell, a media relations officer with Peel police.

“Your safety is paramount and it is worth more than your property,” Bell said.