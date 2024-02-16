Man sentenced in deadly west Edmonton hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been sentenced for his role in a deadly hit and run in west Edmonton last year that left a cyclist dead.

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, police were called to a hit and run in the area of 156th Street and 107th Avenue.

Lawrence Bishop, 31, was on his bike when he was struck by a larger model black Lincoln SUV as the vehicle entered the parking lot.

The driver of the SUV left the scene.

Bishop was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries. Police later said he died of blunt force injury.

Johnathan Morgan, 38, was arrested and charged.

Police said the two men knew each other.

In court on Tuesday, Morgan received a six-year sentence for dangerous operation causing death. He was also given a 10-year licence suspension for failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Morgan also received a six-month consecutive sentence for operating a vehicle while prohibited.