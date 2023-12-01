Police seek SUV driver suspected in west Edmonton hit-and-run that left cyclist dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking Edmontonians for tips as they look for the driver of an SUV that they believe hit and killed a cyclist in the city’s west end on Friday before leaving the scene.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a hit-and-run in the area of 156th Street and 107th Avenue at about noon.

“It was reported to police that a cyclist was struck by a larger model black Lincoln SUV when the vehicle entered the parking lot of a business on the northeast corner of 156th Street and 107th Avenue,” police said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

Police said investigators believe the SUV was headed south in the alleyway behind the business “before it turned into the parking lot and struck the cyclist.”

They said after the cyclist was hit, the SUV left the scene by heading north in the same alleyway.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated the 31-year-old cyclist before taking him to hospital where he died of his injuries.

“Investigators are asking any witnesses to please contact the police,” the EPS said. “Likewise, anyone with dash camera or home security footage that was active between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. today in the areas of 152nd Street to 156th Street and 107th Avenue to 110th Avenue is asked to please contact the EPS as soon as possible.”

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen at the top of this article.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the suspect vehicle or what happened is asked to call the EPS via the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.