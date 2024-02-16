Menu

Crime

14-year-old girl charged after stabbing at Toronto subway station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 11:55 am
Police cruisers are seen at Wilson Station after a stabbing there Thursday evening. View image in full screen
Police cruisers are seen at Wilson Station after a stabbing there Thursday evening. Global News
A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station Thursday evening while officers work to identify an outstanding suspect.

Toronto police said they were called to Wilson subway station just before 5:30 p.m. for an assault with a weapon.

A 52-year-old man was exiting the subway at the station when became involved in an altercation on the platform with a female youth and a male, police said.

The man and the suspects did not know each other, police added.

During the altercation, the man was assaulted and stabbed, police said. It’s not clear if one or both of the suspects stabbed the victim.

The man was taken to hospital, where his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

The girl was arrested at the scene.

She suffered minor injuries in the incident — but wasn’t stabbed — and was taken to hospital, officials said.

A 14-year-old girl from Toronto has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The male suspect, meanwhile, fled in a northeast direction along Wilson Avenue toward Wilson Heights Boulevard, police said.

Investigators are now trying to identify him and said he was wearing a black face covering, a black hooded sweater, a black puffy winter jacket, slim charcoal ripped jeans and white/grey high-top Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on the male suspect’s whereabouts was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are trying to identify this suspect.
Police are trying to identify this suspect. Handout / Toronto Police
