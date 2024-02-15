Menu

U.S. News

Los Angeles explosion injures at least 7 firefighters

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 15, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
Firefighters move media back due to safety concerns after explosion injures 7
Several Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire early Thursday, authorities said.

An estimated seven firefighters were hurt in the explosion shortly before 7 a.m. in the Wilmington area, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital and the others were being evaluated at the scene.

Prange told KNX news radio that the cylinders may have contained natural gas.

Wilmington is 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of downtown, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

