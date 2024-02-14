Calgary police looking for two break-and-enter suspects

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month.
According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a man and a woman broke the passenger window of a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was parked at Calgary International Airport and stole a garage door opener from the vehicle.
Police said the same suspects broke into a residence in the 100 block of Tuscany Ridge Crescent Northwest by using the garage door opener and prying open the door.
Police said identification documents, a guitar, a television and a 2007 Honda Civic were stolen from the home, among other items.
Police said the woman was described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing dark clothing.
Police described the man as approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall. He was also wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.
The two suspects were travelling in a gold, two-door GMC Sierra, police added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
