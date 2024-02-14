Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for two break-and-enter suspects

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 6:59 pm
1 min read
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a man and a woman broke the passenger window of a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was parked at Calgary International Airport and stole a garage door opener from the vehicle.

Police said the same suspects broke into a residence in the 100 block of Tuscany Ridge Crescent Northwest by using the garage door opener and prying open the door.

Police said identification documents, a guitar, a television and a 2007 Honda Civic were stolen from the home, among other items.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said the woman was described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police described the man as approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall. He was also wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. 
The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. Calgary Police Service/Provided
Trending Now
The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. 
The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. Calgary Police Service/Provided

The two suspects were travelling in a gold, two-door GMC Sierra, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices