Calgary police looking for two break-and-enter suspects

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month.

According to a Wednesday afternoon news release, a man and a woman broke the passenger window of a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was parked at Calgary International Airport and stole a garage door opener from the vehicle.

Police said the same suspects broke into a residence in the 100 block of Tuscany Ridge Crescent Northwest by using the garage door opener and prying open the door.

Police said identification documents, a guitar, a television and a 2007 Honda Civic were stolen from the home, among other items.

Police said the woman was described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing dark clothing.

Police described the man as approximately five-feet-nine-inches tall. He was also wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

The Calgary Police Service is looking for two suspects believed to be involved in residential and vehicle break-ins last month. Calgary Police Service/Provided

The two suspects were travelling in a gold, two-door GMC Sierra, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.