Hamilton Ticats GM confident in free agency blueprint

While still very much in the early stages of the Canadian Football League‘s free agency period, Ed Hervey seems quite confident in his off-season game plan.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. The first year general manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats has built a Grey Cup winner before, having guided Edmonton to its 14th and most recent championship in 2015.

Hervey addressed the media Wednesday morning on day two of what has been a frenzied start to free agency. The hot topic was the status of Hamilton’s two biggest free agents, linebacker Simoni Lawrence and receiver Tim White.

“Simoni Lawrence is a very important person in this organization,” said Hervey. “The conversations with him are continuous. With respect to moving forward, there is always going to be an opportunity for Simoni Lawrence to be in the organization.”

Asked if contract talks with Lawrence were close to being finalized Hervey wouldn’t offer a definitive timeline.

“I will leave that to future talks,” added Hervey. “We all love and respect him and I don’t think there is any reason why we shouldn’t embrace Simoni as someone in this organization. When he gets his opportunity to speak to everyone, we all know it’s going to come with great joy.”

As for the No. 1 free agent on the market, Hervey maintains that talks with White’s camp are ongoing.

“Tim knows how we feel about him, and we are in constant contact with his camp,” Hervey confirmed. “I don’t see any reason why, down the line, communication and talks don’t go further. As it sits right now there is nothing new to update.”

Hervey was quick to express his willingness to potentially match any offer that another team presents to the two-time CFL All-Star and last season’s receiving yards leader.

“I don’t think we are in the stage of talking about Tim White leaving just yet”, said Hervey. “I would think that we would have the opportunity, if anything were to come up, to have a chance to speak with Tim. I feel quite confident that whatever is placed out there that we’d be more than competitive to meet his expectation.”

“It would be a shame if it didn’t work out (with White)”, added Hervey. “We’re ready to talk and we’re willing to get conversations going whenever they are.”

Hamilton officially introduced new additions Jamal Peters, Dewayne Hendrix, Brandon Barlow and Luther Hakunavanhu Wednesday morning. Peters, Hendrix and Barlow all arrive in the Hammer via Toronto while Hakunavanhu played in Calgary during the last three seasons.

In 13 games with Toronto last year, Peters made 32 defensive tackles and four interceptions. Hendrix recorded a career high six sacks in 15 games last season with the Argos while Barlow recorded nine sacks in 14 games with Toronto last year.

Hakunavanhu made 23 receptions for 311 yards and three TDs with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023.