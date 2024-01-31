Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFL announces it will hold its Canadian draft April 30

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal Alouettes parade Grey Cup through downtown core'
Montreal Alouettes parade Grey Cup through downtown core
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 22, 2023) The Montreal Alouettes parade the Grey Cup through the streets on Wednesday after a stunning upset against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. It's the franchise's first CFL title since 2010 – Nov 22, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The CFL will stage its annual draft April 30.

The league made the announcement Wednesday. The draft will immediately follow the NFL draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

The CFL global draft will be held April 30 at 11 a.m. ET. The league’s Canadian draft will follow at 8 p.m.

CFL free agency will begin at noon ET on Feb. 13.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The league will also stage an invitational combine March 8 in Waterloo, Ont., before holding its annual national combine March 19-24 in Winnipeg.

Rookie camps will open May 8, with training camps slated to begin May 12. The CFL exhibition season commences May 20 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Training camps will conclude June . The regular season kicks off June 6 when the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes visit Princess Auto Stadium to face Winnipeg in a rematch of last year’s CFL title game.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices