Multiple people shot during Kansas City Super Bowl parade: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday in the vicinity of the landmark Union Station, where a Super Bowl victory parade and celebration were taking place for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

Five injured people were taken from Union Station to University Health hospital in Kansas City, according to spokesman Keith King. He said there was no information on the nature or extent of the injuries.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City was also receiving patients from the incident but could not provide a number, hospital spokesperson Lisa Augustine said.

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon.

Eyewitness video posted on social media platforms showed pandemonium outside the train station with dozens of uniformed police officers, weapons drawn, running into the building as scores of bystanders fled in the opposite direction.

Union Station, a 109-year-old Beaux Arts building that once served as a major U.S. rail hub for passenger and freight traffic, is home to a museum and visiting attractions today and a terminal for Amtrak passenger service.

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine’s Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

View image in full screen The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).

View image in full screen A person is taken to an ambulance after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).

View image in full screen A law enforcement officer looks around the scene following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel).

NFL video from the Super Bowl celebration showed Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other teammates, but Kelce’s pop superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was back on tour in Australia at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and his wife were in attendance when shots were fired near the train station, but were safe and secure following the incident, he said in a message posted to X, thanking law enforcement for its response.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was also present at the rally when the shots were fired.

Ofilio Martinez, 48, said he heard shots fired a couple blocks away about 10 or 15 minutes before the gunfire near the Union Station rally.

“This is making me nervous, scared,” he said.

Kevin Sanders, 53, of Lenexa, Kansas, said he heard what sounded like firecrackers and then people running back. After that initial flurry, calm returned, and he didn’t think much of it. “We were skeptical,” he said.”

But he said 10 minutes later, ambulances started showing up.

“It sucks that someone had to ruin the celebration, but we are in a big city,” Sanders said.

Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.

—With additional files from the Associated Press