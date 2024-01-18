Theft foiled at a northend business in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a northend store was on the verge of having almost $400 worth of trading cards stolen from its store before a loss prevention officer thwarted the theft.

Investigators said officers were called to the business on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said two men tried to steal a large number of NFL trading cards before a loss prevention officer intervened.

The pair reportedly left empty handed and were last seen in a red Infiniti going south on Woolwich.

The first man had a black ponytail with his head shaved on the sides and wore a black puffy coat, light grey track pants and blue Nike shoes.

The second man was wearing a black jacket, dark green track pants, blue Nike shoes and a medical mask.