Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Theft foiled at a northend business in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 18, 2024 10:07 am
Police say a loss prevention officer stopped a pair of men from stealing nearly $400 worth of NFL trading cards from a business in the city's northend on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police say a loss prevention officer stopped a pair of men from stealing nearly $400 worth of NFL trading cards from a business in the city's northend on Wednesday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a northend store was on the verge of having almost $400 worth of trading cards stolen from its store before a loss prevention officer thwarted the theft.

Investigators said officers were called to the business on Woodlawn Road near Woolwich Street around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said two men tried to steal a large number of NFL trading cards before a loss prevention officer intervened.

The pair reportedly left empty handed and were last seen in a red Infiniti going south on Woolwich.

Trending Now

The first man had a black ponytail with his head shaved on the sides and wore a black puffy coat, light grey track pants and blue Nike shoes.

The second man was wearing a black jacket, dark green track pants, blue Nike shoes and a medical mask.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices