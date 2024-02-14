Charges laid in 3-vehicle crash that killed 2, injured 8 north of London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old from London, Ont., is facing dangerous driving charges in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead and eight in hospital, including two in critical condition.

Middlesex OPP say emergency crews learned of the crash on Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre, just north of London, at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Ten people were taken to hospital, including four with life-threatening injuries.

Two of them, age 23 and 26, died of their injuries. Police confirmed that the two, also from London, were in the same vehicle but provided no other information about the deceased, nor did they provide an update on the two people who were listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

“The OPP will not speculate on relationships between individuals, nor will we comment on the status of injured individuals,” Const. Jeff Hare said.

“As far as any other information, this is now a criminal investigation that is before the courts. I will provide details if and when they become available.”

Police have charged a 26-year-old with two counts each of dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Highbury Avenue was closed between Ilderton Road and 10 Mile Road for roughly nine hours.