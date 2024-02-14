Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in 3-vehicle crash that killed 2, injured 8 north of London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police'
2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police
A three-vehicle crash sent 10 people to hospital Tuesday morning, including two people who have since died of their injuries, Middlesex OPP said. Police initially said the crash involved 11 people but have since confirmed the correct number was 10.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old from London, Ont., is facing dangerous driving charges in a three-vehicle crash that left two people dead and eight in hospital, including two in critical condition.

Middlesex OPP say emergency crews learned of the crash on Highbury Avenue in Middlesex Centre, just north of London, at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Ten people were taken to hospital, including four with life-threatening injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two of them, age 23 and 26, died of their injuries. Police confirmed that the two, also from London, were in the same vehicle but provided no other information about the deceased, nor did they provide an update on the two people who were listed in critical condition on Tuesday.

“The OPP will not speculate on relationships between individuals, nor will we comment on the status of injured individuals,” Const. Jeff Hare said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“As far as any other information, this is now a criminal investigation that is before the courts. I will provide details if and when they become available.”

Police have charged a 26-year-old with two counts each of dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Highbury Avenue was closed between Ilderton Road and 10 Mile Road for roughly nine hours.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices