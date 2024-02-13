2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A three-vehicle crash sent 10 people to hospital Tuesday morning, including two people who have since died of their injuries, Middlesex OPP said.

Two others remain in life-threatening condition.

The crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont., in Middlesex Centre occurred just after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Highbury Avenue is closed between Ilderton Road and 10 Mile Road and is expected to remain closed until roughly noon.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“A very, very unfortunate set of events,” said Const. Jeff Hare. “These are never easy, they’re not easy for first responders and they’re certainly not easy for the families that have been devastated this morning.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Police initially said the crash involved 11 people but have since confirmed the correct number was 10.

Story continues below advertisement

#MiddlesexOPP with @MLPS911 & @MiddlesexCentre fire on scene of a 3 vehicle collision. Sadly 2 individuals have died as a result of the collision. Please see the video for details. Highbury closed for next few hours ^jh pic.twitter.com/qdHqqoZ5TT — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 13, 2024

More to come.