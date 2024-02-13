2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police

A three-vehicle crash sent 10 people to hospital Tuesday morning, including two people who have since died of their injuries, Middlesex OPP said.
Two others remain in life-threatening condition.
The crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont., in Middlesex Centre occurred just after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say.
Highbury Avenue is closed between Ilderton Road and 10 Mile Road and is expected to remain closed until roughly noon.
“A very, very unfortunate set of events,” said Const. Jeff Hare. “These are never easy, they’re not easy for first responders and they’re certainly not easy for the families that have been devastated this morning.”
The investigation is ongoing.
Police initially said the crash involved 11 people but have since confirmed the correct number was 10.
More to come.
- Canada provides support to citizen arrested for opening Thai plane door
- ‘A dark time in Manitoba’: Carman man facing 5 first-degree murder charges in family’s deaths
- Canadian-Russian woman pleads guilty in U.S. to sending military components to Russia
- Haydn Edmundson, ex-military HR chief, takes stand in sex assault trial
Comments