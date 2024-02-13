Menu

Crime

2 dead, 8 injured after tragic crash north of London, Ont.: police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Police vehicles on the sides of a rural road. View image in full screen
Middlesex OPP say two people are dead and eight others remain in hospital following a three-vehicle crash. OPP_WR/X
A three-vehicle crash sent 10 people to hospital Tuesday morning, including two people who have since died of their injuries, Middlesex OPP said.

Two others remain in life-threatening condition.

The crash on Highbury Avenue north of London, Ont., in Middlesex Centre occurred just after 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Highbury Avenue is closed between Ilderton Road and 10 Mile Road and is expected to remain closed until roughly noon.

“A very, very unfortunate set of events,” said Const. Jeff Hare. “These are never easy, they’re not easy for first responders and they’re certainly not easy for the families that have been devastated this morning.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Police initially said the crash involved 11 people but have since confirmed the correct number was 10.

More to come. 

