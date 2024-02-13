Menu

Crime

13 men charged after human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police. Global News
A total of 13 men have been arrested and charged after a human trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police say they launched an investigation earlier this month targeting persons using the internet to meet in person with young people believed to be offering sexual services.

Police say they worked with multiple police and law enforcement agencies and arrested 13 men at a Niagara Falls hotel between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

The accused whose ages range between 22 and 60 years old are charged with luring a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual services and with obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years.

They were also charged with sexual exploitation of a young person.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact them.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

