‘We didn’t hear a gunshot’: Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation leadership on recent crackdown

This past weekend, community members of Pelican Narrows in northern Saskatchewan finally had a quiet weekend due to an enforcement project where 12 people were arrested and charged.

“Every day we’d hear a gunshot … so this weekend, it was quiet,” Coun. Sarah Swan of Pelican Narrows said. “We didn’t hear a gunshot.”

On a typical evening in Pelican Narrows, community members hear gunshots and fireworks, which police say they heard is “code for drugs available.”

“In Pelican Narrows, we have received reports of (fireworks) and the reason they (are) set off,” RCMP acting district commander Insp. Stephen Bergerman said.

From Friday to Sunday, the Pelican Narrows RCMP and the La Ronge Crime Reduction Team (CRT) conducted a targeted enforcement project aimed at removing dangerous weapons and illicit drugs from the community, a release read.

“Officers seized five illegal firearms, 210 grams of methamphetamine and contraband alcohol during various enforcement efforts. Twelve people were arrested, charged and remanded into custody as a result of investigations over the weekend,” police stated.

Pelican Narrows is one of eight communities that comprise the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN). PBCN Chief Karen Bird said they are working on a crucial strategic plan for the future, including providing a safe community for all.

“Our goal is clear to transform Pelican Narrows into a place where safety and wellness are tangible realities for every member of our community,” Bird said. “We are critically assessing our current state and identifying necessary steps to move forward…. Recent operations by the RCMP have brought temporary peace, but our aim is to cultivate (and) endure safety. We’re inspired by models of policing that are rooted in dialogue and based on our community’s needs.”

The PBCN has made calls to the provincial and federal governments for support, including mental health resources.

“We are securing some meeting dates,” Bird said. “We’ve been working on the proposal for quite a while, having these meetings and then having to deal with the current crisis that’s happening in the communities. We will be sitting down shortly with the governments.”

Bergerman said the 12 arrested individuals have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday.