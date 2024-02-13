Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Multi-city bust nets largest seizure of contraband cigarettes in B.C. history

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anti-gang agency seizes weapons, vehicles, drugs in B.C. bust'
Anti-gang agency seizes weapons, vehicles, drugs in B.C. bust
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia has netted its largest one-time seizure of contraband tobacco in the province's history. Investigators also confiscated heaps of illegal firearms, drugs and stolen goods across Metro Vancouver, Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A multi-city organized crime investigation has resulted in the largest one-time seizure of contraband cigarettes in B.C. history, along with heaps of weapons, drugs and stolen goods.

Between Jan. 24 and 25, police executed seven search warrants in Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley and Victoria. They hauled in 32 guns, ammunition and body armour, as well as a stolen boat and eight vehicles.

They also seized 11.9 million cigarettes — worth an estimated $11 million — 10 pallets of contraband liquor, half a kilogram of cocaine, 80 kilograms of cannabis, a hydraulic cocaine press and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Click to play video: '$211,000 in cash and drugs seized in New Westminster'
$211,000 in cash and drugs seized in New Westminster

“Organized crime groups support their criminal enterprise in various ways, including by dealing in illicit commodities,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CSFEU-BC) said in a Tuesday press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we understand from our partners at the Ministry of Finance investigation unit is that contraband tobacco can contribute or is contributing to hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue for the province…. Potentially that lost revenue speaks to the amount of involvement that gangs and organized crime have in the market.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Police bust suspected major drug operation in Lower Mainland'
Police bust suspected major drug operation in Lower Mainland

Winpenny said the investigation into this particular operation began last August.

Last month, three men and one woman were arrested and released pending charges. Each had connections to organized crime, Winpenny said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices