Crime

Man found asleep at wheel of stolen vehicle at Kitchener intersection: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 10:55 am
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Waterloo regional police say officers found a man asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle in a Kitchener intersection on Monday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the intersection of Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street shortly before 7 a.m. after the incident was reported.

They say the officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Kitchener on the Sunday before.

Officers found a Toyota Prius with what appeared to be a man sleeping inside.

Police say the officers made sure the vehicle was placed in park, then got the man out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested. During the arrest, police say they seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

The man is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, and operation while impaired.

