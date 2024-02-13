Man found asleep at wheel of stolen vehicle at Kitchener intersection: police

Waterloo regional police say officers found a man asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle in a Kitchener intersection on Monday morning.
Police say officers were sent to the intersection of Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street shortly before 7 a.m. after the incident was reported.
They say the officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Kitchener on the Sunday before.
Officers found a Toyota Prius with what appeared to be a man sleeping inside.
Police say the officers made sure the vehicle was placed in park, then got the man out of the vehicle.
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested. During the arrest, police say they seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.
The man is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, and operation while impaired.
