Man found asleep at wheel of stolen vehicle at Kitchener intersection: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say officers found a man asleep at the wheel of a stolen vehicle in a Kitchener intersection on Monday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the intersection of Margaret Avenue and Victoria Street shortly before 7 a.m. after the incident was reported.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They say the officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen in Kitchener on the Sunday before.

Officers found a Toyota Prius with what appeared to be a man sleeping inside.

Police say the officers made sure the vehicle was placed in park, then got the man out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested. During the arrest, police say they seized suspected fentanyl and cocaine.

The man is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen goods over $5,000, and operation while impaired.