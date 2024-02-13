Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cascades closing two plants in Ontario, one in Connecticut

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Cascades Inc. is closing three plants as part of changes to its containerboard operations that will affect 310 employees. A Cascades plant is seen in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. View image in full screen
Cascades Inc. is closing three plants as part of changes to its containerboard operations that will affect 310 employees. A Cascades plant is seen in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cascades Inc. is closing three plants as part of changes to its containerboard operations that will affect 310 employees.

The paper and packaging company says its corrugated medium mill in Trenton, Ont., that is currently idled will not restart operations, while converting plants in Belleville, Ont., and Newtown, Conn., will close by May 31.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It says it decided to close the facilities due to a combination of market conditions, higher operating costs, aging technology and the need for significant capital investment.

Cascades will work with the impacted employees to mitigate, where possible, the effect of the closures.

Employees who cannot or do not wish to relocate to other plants will receive support in their search for other employment, the company says.

Trending Now

Cascades will record $61 million in impairment and environmental obligation charges associated with the closures in the fourth quarter of its 2023 financial results as well as about $35 million in additional restructuring charges in the coming years.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices