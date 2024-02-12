Charges laid after break-in at central Alberta gun club leads to shelter-in-place order

Send this page to someone via email

A break-in at a gun club in central Alberta, which was followed by a shooting, led to area residents being told to stay in their homes and lock the doors on Friday. Now, two Calgarians are facing a lengthy list of charges in relation to this case and a series of break-ins at area golf courses over the past several weeks.

Residents living west of Carstairs, Alta., were told to shelter in place for about two hours Friday morning as RCMP searched for two armed suspects in the area.

In an update Monday afternoon, Didsbury RCMP said the ordeal began just after 5 a.m. Friday, when they were called to a break and enter at the Silver Willow Farm Sporting Club. The gun club is located west of Carstairs, in Mountain View County.

Police said a “property representative” from Silver Willow was notified by an on-site security camera that two suspects were at the business. The person drove to the gun club where they saw two people get into a Volkswagen hatchback car and attempt to flee the area, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP said the VW car got stuck, and the male suspect got out of the vehicle with a long-barrelled firearm and pointed it at the property representative. The suspect then ran towards the person’s vehicle and shot at them, hitting the vehicle. The property representative was not injured.

Residents between Township Road 302 and Highway 580, and between Range Road 15 and Range Road 20, were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors. The area is located just west of Carstairs, which is about a half-hour drive north of Calgary.

With residents holed up in their homes, officers continued to search for the suspects.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Didsbury RCMP called in assistance from the emergency response team, police dog services, as well as members of the Olds and Airdrie RCMP.

The suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

View image in full screen Two people were taken into custody after residents west of Carstairs, Alta., were asked to shelter in place amid a search for the suspects Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Global News

The gate to the gun club was visibly damaged, and a black hatchback was towed away from the scene on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Kyle Nechiporenko, a 37-year-old Calgary resident, has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a firearm without holding a licence, failing to comply with a weapons prohibition order, using a disguise to commit an indictable offence and driving while unauthorized.

Soleil Wenas, a 20-year-old Calgary resident, has been charged with possession of a firearm without holding a licence and failing to comply with release order conditions.

Both Nechiporenko and Wenas are also charged with break and enter with intent to steal a firearm, weapon dangerous to the public peace (bear spray), using a firearm while committing an indictable offence, using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possessing break and enter instruments.

Nechiporenko and Wenas were taken into custody. Wenas appeared in court in Didsbury on Monday morning. Nechiporenko is scheduled to appear in Calgary court on Wednesday morning.

Golf course break-ins

The pair charged in the gun club break-in is also charged in connection with a series of golf course break and enters, the RCMP said on Monday.

Several RCMP detachments have been investigating the break-ins, which happened in January and February, at golf courses and other businesses in several counties surrounding Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cochrane crime reduction unit was assigned the investigation on Jan. 30. A search warrant was executed at a home in northwest Calgary on Friday, where police said they found stolen property.

A female was arrested at the home, according to police.

The following items were seized from the home:

laptops

motorcycles

firearms

identification and identification counterfeiting equipment

Canadian currency

safes

golf accessories

RCMP said they had evidence to link three suspects to the break and enters, which happened at the following locations:

Silver Willow Sporting Club in Mountain View County

Cottonwood Golf & Country Club in Foothills County

Sirocco Golf Course in Foothills County

Redwood Meadows Golf Course in Tsuut’ina

Priddis Greens Golf Course in Foothills County

River Spirit Golf Course in Calgary

Winter Green Golf Course in Rocky View County

Water Valley Saloon in Water Valley

Serenity Golf Club in Rocky View County

Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis

Livingstone Golf Course in Rocky View County

RCMP said Nechiporenko and Wenas were both charged in relation to these break-ins and appeared in court in Didsbury on Monday morning.

The female who was arrested at the house was charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cochrane in March. The RCMP did not release her name.