Shelter-in-place alert lifted for Carstairs area after arrest of 2 people suspected of being armed

A shelter-in-place alert was lifted for people living west of Carstairs, Alta., on Friday morning about two hours after police issued it as they searched for two armed suspects on the loose.
In a news release at 7:44 a.m., Didsbury RCMP said they were tracking a man and a woman who they believed were carrying firearms.
Police believed the man and woman were on foot.
Residents between Township Road 302 and Highway 580, and between Range Road 15 and Range Road 20, were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors. The area is located just west of Carstairs, which is about a half-hour drive north of Calgary.
At 9:38 a.m., the RCMP lifted the alert and said they had the two suspects in custody.
“A more detailed media release will follow by the end of the day,” police said in a news release.
— more to come…
