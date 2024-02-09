Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shelter-in-place alert lifted for Carstairs area after arrest of 2 people suspected of being armed

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents near Carstairs, Alta., asked to shelter in place'
Residents near Carstairs, Alta., asked to shelter in place
WATCH ABOVE: Residents west of Carstairs, Alta., were asked to shelter in place Friday morning as police tracked a man and woman they believed were armed with guns.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shelter-in-place alert was lifted for people living west of Carstairs, Alta., on Friday morning about two hours after police issued it as they searched for two armed suspects on the loose.

In a news release at 7:44 a.m., Didsbury RCMP  said they were tracking a man and a woman who they believed were carrying firearms.

Police believed the man and woman were on foot.

Residents between Township Road 302 and Highway 580, and between Range Road 15 and Range Road 20, were asked to shelter in place and lock their doors. The area is located just west of Carstairs, which is about a half-hour drive north of Calgary.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

At 9:38 a.m., the RCMP lifted the alert and said they had the two suspects in custody.

“A more detailed media release will follow by the end of the day,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

— more to come…

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices