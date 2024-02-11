Police open investigation into man’s death in Stoney Creek, Ont.,

Send this page to someone via email

Police said Sunday they are investigating the death of a man who was severely injured in a fight Saturday evening in Upper Stoney Creek.

Hamilton Police say they were called to a home near the intersection of Mud Street and Trafalgar Drive, at 7:42 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders say they found a 56-year-old man with severe injuries. The victim was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the suspect and victim were known to each other, and witnesses within the home have told investigators the suspect fled in a small dark-coloured SUV immediately after the altercation.

At this time, police say the victim’s name will not be released.

Police are appealing for witnesses and video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3843.