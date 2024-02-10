21 year old man arrested, charged with Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2024

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section is investigating the city’s second homicide.
On Feb. 10, police responded to a call of an injured man at 6:46 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue K North.
Once at the scene officers located a 48-year-old Saskatoon male who had suffered a gunshot wound, and succumbed to the injury, police stated.
“As a result of the ongoing police investigation, a 21-year-old Saskatoon man was identified as the suspect. He has since been arrested and charged.”
Police stated the victim, and the accused are known to each other. The SPS Major Crime and Forensic Identification sections continue to investigate.
- ‘No excuses’: Driver gets dad’s car impounded going 131 km/h in 50 zone
- ‘Scared for my life’: Woman recounts Toronto dog attack that left her seriously injured
- U.K. police say London chemical attack suspect likely vanished in the Thames
- Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
Comments