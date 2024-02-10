Menu

Crime

21 year old man arrested, charged with Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2024

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 4:19 pm
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged following a 48-year-old man who succumbed to a gunshot wound. This is Saskatoon's second homicide of the year. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged following a 48-year-old man who succumbed to a gunshot wound. This is Saskatoon's second homicide of the year. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Major Crime Section is investigating the city’s second homicide.

On Feb. 10, police responded to a call of an injured man at 6:46 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of Avenue K North.

Once at the scene officers located a 48-year-old Saskatoon male who had suffered a gunshot wound, and succumbed to the injury, police stated.

“As a result of the ongoing police investigation, a 21-year-old Saskatoon man was identified as the suspect. He has since been arrested and charged.”

Trending Now

Police stated the victim, and the accused are known to each other. The SPS Major Crime and Forensic Identification sections continue to investigate.

 

