1 dead following fight inside Toronto apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after one person was found dead early Saturday morning.
According to police, reports of a fight inside an apartment building at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in shortly before 6 a.m.
First responders arrived and found a victim with injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
Trending Now
An investigation is now underway, and police say more information will follow.
More on Crime
- ‘Scared for my life’: Woman recounts Toronto dog attack that left her seriously injured
- U.K. police say London chemical attack suspect likely vanished in the Thames
- Former Quebec Major Junior Hockey League player Noah Corson guilty of sexual assault
- London police chief’s apology missing key elements: experts
Comments