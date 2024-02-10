Menu

Crime

1 dead following fight inside Toronto apartment building

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 10, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Officials are investigating the circumstances around a fight that ended with one person dead. View image in full screen
Officials are investigating the circumstances around a fight that ended with one person dead. Max Trotta / Global News
Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after one person was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, reports of a fight inside an apartment building at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in shortly before 6 a.m.

First responders arrived and found a victim with injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Police say more information about the homicide will become available as the investigation ensues. View image in full screen
Police say more information about the homicide will become available as the investigation ensues. Max Trotta / Global News
An investigation is now underway, and police say more information will follow.

