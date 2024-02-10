1 dead following fight inside Toronto apartment building

See more sharing options

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after one person was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to police, reports of a fight inside an apartment building at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West came in shortly before 6 a.m.

First responders arrived and found a victim with injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

View image in full screen Police say more information about the homicide will become available as the investigation ensues. Max Trotta / Global News

An investigation is now underway, and police say more information will follow.