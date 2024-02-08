Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Near zero visibility’: Toronto under a fog advisory ahead of rising temperatures

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 7:23 am
1 min read
Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for parts of Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. View image in full screen
Environment Canada is warning of near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions in a fog advisory for parts of Ontario. Fog rolls in front of the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Friday May 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto on Thursday as a thick blanket of fog covers much of the city ahead of forecasted rising temperatures.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” the weather agency said.

However, the patchy dense fog is expected to lift at some point Thursday morning.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Environment Canada also warns that black ice can form from freezing fog in areas where temperatures are below freezing.

Motorists are warn to exercise caution as travel is expected “to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the weather agency said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures are expected to rise to above normal highs over the next few days. Thursday is forecast to see a high of 7 C with 12 C on Friday and 5 C on Saturday.

Fog advisories are in place for much of the Greater Toronto Area including Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, Hamilton and the Niagara area.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices