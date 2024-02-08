‘Near zero visibility’: Toronto under a fog advisory ahead of rising temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Toronto on Thursday as a thick blanket of fog covers much of the city ahead of forecasted rising temperatures.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” the weather agency said.

However, the patchy dense fog is expected to lift at some point Thursday morning.

Environment Canada also warns that black ice can form from freezing fog in areas where temperatures are below freezing.

Motorists are warn to exercise caution as travel is expected “to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” the weather agency said.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said.

Temperatures are expected to rise to above normal highs over the next few days. Thursday is forecast to see a high of 7 C with 12 C on Friday and 5 C on Saturday.

Fog advisories are in place for much of the Greater Toronto Area including Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions, Hamilton and the Niagara area.