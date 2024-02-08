Okanagan Symphony Orchestra highlights violin, viola in concert series

Send this page to someone via email

The sweet sounds of the violin and viola harmonize together to create musical memories.

Members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra are partnering with youth for a vibrant three-night performance throughout the Okanagan Valley.

The concert, called ‘Kindred Spirits’, features music by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini and Kevin Lau.

Bringing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante to life on stage are orchestra members Erin Macdonald and Martine denBok.

“The Mozart Symphonia concertante is a duo concerto that is sort of blending the symphony genre with the concerto genre, and it’s really a unique experience as a soloist because we get to play off of one another,” said Macdonald, who plays the viola.

With the orchestra behind them, Macdonald and denBok will stand in the spotlight.

“[It] features just this beautiful conversation between the violin, which I think it typically sort of thought about something like a feminine youthful side to it, and then this gorgeous warmth of the viola,” said denBok.

The concert series is being led by guest conductor Benjamin Klemme from the U.S.

“I have heard so many amazing things about the musicianship of this orchestra, about the human beings that comprise this orchestra, the community that supports the music making of the OSO and to come and visit and experience that first hand and to be a part of the music making throughout this weekend is a privilege,” said Klemme.

Experience Kindred Spirits for yourself Feb.9 in Kelowna, Feb. 10 in Penticton or Feb. 11 in Vernon. For ticket information visit www.okanagansymphony.com