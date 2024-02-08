Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra highlights violin, viola in concert series

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 8, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Symphony Orchestra highlights violin, viola in concert series'
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra highlights violin, viola in concert series
The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has partnered once again with the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra to perform a concert series throughout the valley. Sydney Morton brings us behind the scenes to a rehearsal of their upcoming performance.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The sweet sounds of the violin and viola harmonize together to create musical memories.

Members of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra are partnering with youth for a vibrant three-night performance throughout the Okanagan Valley.

The concert, called ‘Kindred Spirits’, features music by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Rossini and Kevin Lau.

Bringing Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante to life on stage are orchestra members Erin Macdonald and Martine denBok.

“The Mozart Symphonia concertante is a duo concerto that is sort of blending the symphony genre with the concerto genre, and it’s really a unique experience as a soloist because we get to play off of one another,” said Macdonald, who plays the viola.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

With the orchestra behind them, Macdonald and denBok will stand in the spotlight.

Story continues below advertisement
“[It] features just this beautiful conversation between the violin, which I think it typically sort of thought about something like a feminine youthful side to it, and then this gorgeous warmth of the viola,” said denBok.

The concert series is being led by guest conductor Benjamin Klemme from the U.S.

“I have heard so many amazing things about the musicianship of this orchestra, about the human beings that comprise this orchestra, the community that supports the music making of the OSO and to come and visit and experience that first hand and to be a part of the music making throughout this weekend is a privilege,” said Klemme.

Experience Kindred Spirits for yourself Feb.9 in Kelowna, Feb. 10 in Penticton or Feb. 11 in Vernon. For ticket information visit www.okanagansymphony.com

Click to play video: '‘Tootsie’ the musical comes to Okanagan stage'
‘Tootsie’ the musical comes to Okanagan stage
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices