Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Extemely high’ call volume reporting fraud in Salmon Arm: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 7, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Avoiding falling victim to scams'
Avoiding falling victim to scams
WATCH: Mary O'Sullivan-Andersen with the Better Business Bureau joins Global News to talk about spoofing scams, grandparent scams, and other types of scams they’ve been seeing – Aug 25, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Salmon Arm RCMP said Wednesday they are seeing an extremely high call volume of area residents reporting fraud.

These calls are to grandparents and other loved ones, stating that one of their family members is in jail and needs bail money. These calls are coming from the 832 phone prefix, RCMP said in a press release.

“The fraudsters are pleading with people to send gift cards, offering to pick up money, give a credit card number or requests to transfer funds,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police warn of increase in ‘grandparent scam’ as 2 more people charged'
Calgary police warn of increase in ‘grandparent scam’ as 2 more people charged
Trending Now

These calls are a hoax and, no matter how convincing, RCMP said remember it’s still a fraud and it should not be paid, no matter how convincing it may be.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bail can only be paid to the police, in our case the RCMP, or at the courthouse in person,” RCMP said.

“Do not hand over no money and don’t even listen, hang up right away.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices