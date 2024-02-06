Menu

Crime

Man, woman arrested after string of failed Calgary carjackings

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 2:25 pm
2 min read
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A string of failed carjackings has landed a man and a woman with a host of charges, Calgary police announced Tuesday.

Sunday at around 4:15 a.m., a dark Ford F150 pickup blocked the path that a man was trying to take while driving out of a parking lot at 5260 Falsbridge Gate Northeast.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck approached the victim’s car with what appeared to be a shotgun and took control of the vehicle. The victim ran into the nearby store. The suspect was unable to start the victim’s vehicle due to being unable to operate a standard transmission, police said, and left in the F150.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

About a half an hour later in the 0 to 100 block of Rundleson Way Northeast, a woman was clearing snow from her vehicle when the F150 approached her. Police said the woman quickly locked herself in the vehicle and drove away when she saw the driver of the F150 approach the vehicle with a gun.

Then at 5:10 a.m., a man was sitting in his vehicle in the 6000 block of Pinepoint Drive Northeast when police said two people approached him. Police said a man carrying a shotgun demanded the victim get out of his vehicle. The victim complied with the demand, then fled. Police said the man with the shotgun and a woman then got into the vehicle, but were unable to start it, so they left the scene in the F150.

Officers found the abandoned pickup truck near the intersection of 26 Avenue and 56 Street Northeast. With the assistance of the canine unit, police tracked down the two suspects and took them into custody at around 6 a.m.

Levi Barrett, 21, of Calgary, faces multiple charges related to firearms, motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, and operating a vehicle with licence, insurance and registration.

Emma Jessup, 21, of Calgary, faces multiple charges relating to firearms, motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Barrett and Jessup are due in court on Feb. 9.

