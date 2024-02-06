2 arrested, 1 dead, 2 still sought in July 2022 shooting of London, Ont. jewelry store owner

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say two suspects are in custody, one is dead, and two others remain unidentified and outstanding in connection with a shooting that wounded a man in a red Porsche in July 2022.

On Tuesday, roughly a year-and-a-half after the shooting, police announced that two suspects are in custody and facing charges.

A 23-year-old from Saint-Sauveur, Que., and 23-year-old from Toronto face charges including aggravated assault and armed robbery. Police say one of the four suspects in the case was identified but during the investigation police found out that he has since died.

A fourth suspect, seen on surveillance, is still unidentified.

“Police continue to appeal to members of the public in relation to this ongoing investigation,” police said in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police had previously said five suspects were involved in the case — four who approached the Porsche and a fifth who remained in the suspects’ vehicle — but police said Tuesday that no description has ever been obtained of the suspect driver.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are two outstanding, but no description of the driver,” police explained.

While police have not identified the victim, business associate Subhi Kutob told Global News two days after the shooting that the victim was Riham Kamil, the owner of RK Forever.

Kutob was not there when the shooting happened, but says the store’s security cameras captured part of the incident, including how the suspect vehicle had been parked at the plaza on Wonderland Road South, near Teeple Terrace, for at least 20 minutes prior to the shooting on July 27, 2022.

After Kamil closed the store and left the building, the suspects emerged from their vehicle and tried to get into Kamil’s Porsche, Kutob said at the time.

“That’s when Riham tried to move the car and they shot him.”

Kamil managed to call 911 after the shooting, then called his wife and Kutob as he waited for emergency crews to arrive, Kutob said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he underwent three hours of emergency surgery. The bullet had entered the left side of his torso, breaking two ribs and lodging itself about an inch from his heart, Kutob said.

Police did not provide details but confirmed in an email to Global News on Tuesday that the victim is still alive.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Matthew Trevithick.