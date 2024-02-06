Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family of slain Winnipeg restaurateur calls for inquiry into his death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 11:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
The family of a Winnipeg restaurateur who died after an incident outside his bar and eatery is calling for an inquiry into his death.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a Winnipeg restaurateur who died after an incident outside his bar and eatery is calling for an inquiry into his death.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, the 51-year-old owner of the Cork and Flame on Portage Avenue, died in hospital Jan. 24 after a confrontation outside the west Winnipeg business.

Two days after the incident, police arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with manslaughter in connection with Vogiatzakis’ death.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Vogiatzakis’ family will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m., and calling for answers from city police and paramedics.

Global Winnipeg will stream the event live on this page.

Click to play video: 'WPS arrest man in connection to death of restaurant owner'
WPS arrest man in connection to death of restaurant owner
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices