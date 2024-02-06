Family of slain Winnipeg restaurateur calls for inquiry into his death

See more sharing options

The family of a Winnipeg restaurateur who died after an incident outside his bar and eatery is calling for an inquiry into his death.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, the 51-year-old owner of the Cork and Flame on Portage Avenue, died in hospital Jan. 24 after a confrontation outside the west Winnipeg business.

Two days after the incident, police arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with manslaughter in connection with Vogiatzakis’ death.

Vogiatzakis’ family will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m., and calling for answers from city police and paramedics.

Global Winnipeg will stream the event live on this page.

1:17 WPS arrest man in connection to death of restaurant owner