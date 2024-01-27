Menu

Crime

Man charged with manslaughter in Portage Avenue homicide: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 27, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they have charged a man with manslaughter concerning a homicide on Portage Avenue earlier in the week. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a homicide on Portage Avenue earlier in the week.

On Saturday, police said they arrested and charged 38-year-old Curtis Ross Dalebozik in the death of 51-year-old Kyriakos Vogiatzakis.

Police said on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue the two men became involved in a confrontation outside of a business. During this Vogiatzakis was pushed to the ground and assaulted until he lost consciousness.

He was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Dalebozik has been detained in custody.

