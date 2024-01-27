Man charged with manslaughter in Portage Avenue homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say they have charged a man with manslaughter in connection with a homicide on Portage Avenue earlier in the week.
On Saturday, police said they arrested and charged 38-year-old Curtis Ross Dalebozik in the death of 51-year-old Kyriakos Vogiatzakis.
Police said on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue the two men became involved in a confrontation outside of a business. During this Vogiatzakis was pushed to the ground and assaulted until he lost consciousness.
He was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Dalebozik has been detained in custody.
- Mother arrested for murder after her son’s body found behind fake wall
- ‘I’m the victim here’: Black man in N.S says he’s facing constant racial harassment
- ‘Very sad day’: N.B. synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
- Kenneth Law faces upgraded 1st-degree murder charges in Ontario suicide deaths
Comments