Regina music instructor charged following allegations of sexual assault, interference

A 71-year-old Regina man is facing charges after an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre into allegations of sexual assault on a minor.

According to a release, the investigation began on Feb. 5 after the Regina Children’s Justice Centre learned that a nine-year-old youth had allegedly been sexually assaulted by a private music instructor.

Claro Recto Belen was subsequently found by police, arrested, and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police stated Belen was released on conditions with a court appearance scheduled for March 12.

Police said the possibility exists there may be other victims or witnesses. Anyone with information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre consists of members from the Regina Police Service, Ministry of Social Services child protection workers, and community partners where the review and respond to allegations of physical and/or sexual abuse of children.