Man seriously injured after vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition early Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 1:10 a.m. The crash shut down southbound Deerfoot Trail as well as the ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail to southbound Deerfoot Trail.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they were hoping to reopen both the freeway and the ramp by 7 a.m.

Police did not say what caused the crash. They noted the vehicle involved in the collision had been reported stolen.