Traffic

Man seriously injured after vehicle crash at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 6, 2024 8:59 am
1 min read
Calgary police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition early Tuesday morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition early Tuesday morning when the vehicle he was driving crashed at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail. Global News
Police say a man was taken to hospital in critical condition early Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in southeast Calgary.

Police said officers were called to the scene at 1:10 a.m. The crash shut down southbound Deerfoot Trail as well as the ramp from eastbound Stoney Trail to southbound Deerfoot Trail.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police said they were hoping to reopen both the freeway and the ramp by 7 a.m.

Police did not say what caused the crash. They noted the vehicle involved in the collision had been reported stolen.

Click to play video: 'Clearing the congestion: the pricey plan to overhaul Deerfoot Trail'
Clearing the congestion: the pricey plan to overhaul Deerfoot Trail
