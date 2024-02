See more sharing options

A highway near Brooks is closed due to a train derailment, 511 Alberta reports.

In a social media post at around 6:25 p.m. on Saturday, 511 Alberta said Highway 873 in the east end of Brooks is closed in both directions because of a train derailment.

No other details were provided.

Hwy873 (7St East) in Brooks – CLOSED in both directions due to a train derailment. Consider alternate routes. (6:24pm) #ABRoads pic.twitter.com/FbaeL1tBdR — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 6, 2024

More to come…