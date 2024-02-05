Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 27-year-old man following robbery, assault at Regina business

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 5, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged following a shoplifting incident which involved a weapon at a local business on Sunday.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged following a shoplifting incident which involved a weapon at a local business on Sunday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police have charged 27-year-old Trey Asapace following a shoplifting incident that involved a weapon at a local business.

According to a release, police were dispatched to a weapons call in the 4500 block of Gordon Road on Feb. 4.

“When they arrived, they learned an adult male had entered the business, concealed several hundred dollars’ worth of items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store without paying,” a release stated.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“When the suspect was approached by loss prevention officers (LPOs) he threatened them with a knife. The LPOs were able to seize the bag full of items from the suspect. Following this, the suspect again lunged towards the LPOs with the knife before fleeing the business on foot.”

Trending Now

Police officers located Asapace in a nearby parking lot and he was arrested on scene, a release read. Police conducted a search following the arrest and discovered a knife. Asapace was charged with robbery, obstructing a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused made his first court appearance Monday morning.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices