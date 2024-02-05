Police charge 27-year-old man following robbery, assault at Regina business

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have charged 27-year-old Trey Asapace following a shoplifting incident that involved a weapon at a local business.

According to a release, police were dispatched to a weapons call in the 4500 block of Gordon Road on Feb. 4.

“When they arrived, they learned an adult male had entered the business, concealed several hundred dollars’ worth of items in a backpack and attempted to leave the store without paying,” a release stated.

“When the suspect was approached by loss prevention officers (LPOs) he threatened them with a knife. The LPOs were able to seize the bag full of items from the suspect. Following this, the suspect again lunged towards the LPOs with the knife before fleeing the business on foot.”

Police officers located Asapace in a nearby parking lot and he was arrested on scene, a release read. Police conducted a search following the arrest and discovered a knife. Asapace was charged with robbery, obstructing a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

The accused made his first court appearance Monday morning.