High-speed collision involving Winnipeg ambulance leads to impaired driving charges

Winnipeg police say a high-speed collision involving a 19-year-old driver and an ambulance has led to impaired driving charges.

On Saturday, at 4 a.m. police say a Toyato Matrix being driven by the teen was operating at a high rate of speed northbound on Plessis Road approaching Regent Avenue West.

When it entered the intersection at a red light, the car struck an ambulance that was travelling westbound for a service call.

Police say the collision caused substantial damage to the ambulance and forced it to spin and face northbound on Plessis.

The occupants of the car were taken to the hopsital where they were treated and released. Meanwhile, the involved paramedics were assessed a the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing an impaired driving charge.