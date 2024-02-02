Suspect in 2010 Oshawa murder arrested after landing in Canada from South America

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 14 years after a 32-year-old man was murdered in Oshawa, a wanted man has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing after landing at Pearson Airport, police say.

Durham Regional Police said their investigators were contacted on Wednesday by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and Peel Regional Police about a man who was wanted for the 2010 murder of Derrick Brooks.

In a news release issued around the time of the killing, police said that on June 25, 2010, at around 5 a.m., officers responded to an apartment on Ritson Road North for a disturbance.

Two men were found with serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said. Brooks, an Oshawa resident, died.

The second victim, a 32-year-old Peterborough man, was treated for his injuries.

Police said at the time they didn’t believe the incident was a random act.

On Wednesday, police said a suspect was taken into custody at Pearson after flying from South America.

Durham police officers went to the airport and took the man back to Durham Region.

Santos Pocasangre, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery. Police said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the homicide can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.