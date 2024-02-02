Guns, drugs found in Kingston police raid

Send this page to someone via email

Police say several guns and a variety of hard drugs were found when officers raided a Kingston home this week.

Investigators from the street crime unit, with help from patrol and the emergency response unit, raided the home on Grey Street on Wednesday.

Police say officers found more than 200 grams of cocaine, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, nearly an ounce of crystal meth, and what police describe as “a large quantity of assorted pills.”

View image in full screen A variety of hard drugs were seized. Kingston Police/Handout

They also seized two handguns, two long guns, replica firearms and ammunition, police said in a release Thursday.

A Kingston man has been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences.