Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guns, drugs found in Kingston police raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 2, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
A Kingston man has been charged following a raid at a home Wednesday. View image in full screen
A Kingston man has been charged following a raid at a home Wednesday. Kingston Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say several guns and a variety of hard drugs were found when officers raided a Kingston home this week.

Investigators from the street crime unit, with help from patrol and the emergency response unit, raided the home on Grey Street on Wednesday.

Police say officers found more than 200 grams of cocaine, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, nearly an ounce of crystal meth, and what police describe as “a large quantity of assorted pills.”

A variety of hard drugs were seized. View image in full screen
A variety of hard drugs were seized. Kingston Police/Handout
Trending Now

They also seized two handguns, two long guns, replica firearms and ammunition, police said in a release Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

A Kingston man has been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices