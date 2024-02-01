Kelowna cop pleads guilty to obstruction of justice, BC Prosecution Service says

The Kelowna, B.C., RCMP officer who’s alleged to have sent graphic and sexually explicit text messages to a victim in a case he was investigating pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the incident.
“I can confirm that on Jan. 30 the accused (Const. Sean Eckland) pleaded guilty to count 1, attempting to obstruct justice by failing to disclose relevant evidence,” the BC Prosecution Service said in a press release.
“The matter has been adjourned to March 25 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. We expect to stay the remaining charge at the completion of the sentencing hearing.”
Eckland was charged in 2022 with two counts of obstructing justice contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code, under provincial court file number 97113-1. Eckland’s plea was expected Jan. 15, thought was delayed until earlier this week.
On April 22, 2018, officers responded to the 13000 block of McCreight Road in Lake Country.
At the time, RCMP said in a press release that they were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent man.
As the case proceeded through the courts, and the accused was convicted and sentenced for the attack, it’s alleged that Eckland contacted the victim from his personal cellphone at the time
In December of 2019, an internal RCMP investigation into this matter got underway. Eckland was then suspended with pay and his duty status was subject to continual assessment
A police code-of-conduct process remains ongoing.
