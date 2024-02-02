U of G to continue supporting international students despite cap

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph has issued a statement about the federal government’s decision to cap the number of international students coming to attend post-secondary institutions in Canada.

In an email to Global News, it says six percent of the university’s student population is made up of international students.

It goes on to say that officials have taken a responsible and thoughtful approach to the growth of the international student population, and remain committed to ensuring proper supports are in place to set them up for success.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The university said it will include guaranteed housing for all incoming international students as well as rich and diverse support and programming dedicated to international students throughout their time there.

The two-year cap means prospective students will be required to obtain a provincial attestation to study. It will not impact those who are already holding study permits.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News also asked the university for comment on the province’s decision to continue freezing tuition for post-secondary institutions.

A response was not received before publication.