5 charged with first-degree murder of Quinte West teen found dead at Trenton motel

Five people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death of a teenager in Trenton, Ont., earlier this month.

Quinte West OPP say around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7, officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard of Quinte West during a wellness check at a Dundas Street East motel in Trenton.

An online obituary says Kiean had a daughter.

OPP say the investigation has led to the arrest of four people who have been charged with first-degree murder: Morgan Belyea, 22, Steven Courneyea, 26, both of Belleville, Ont., Harold Russell, 43 and Aaron Ryan, 27, both of Quinte West.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Khadijah Courneya, 29, of Quinte West.

OPP say their investigation continues, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.