Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 charged with first-degree murder of Quinte West teen found dead at Trenton motel

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 31, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
A close-up picture of an OPP uniform patch. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP have charged five people with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard of Quinte West. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

 Five people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a death of a teenager in Trenton, Ont., earlier this month.

Quinte West OPP say around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7, officers found the body of 17-year-old Kiean Stoddard of Quinte West during a wellness check at a Dundas Street East motel in Trenton.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An online obituary  says Kiean had a daughter.

OPP say the investigation has led to the arrest of four people who have been charged with first-degree murder: Morgan Belyea, 22, Steven Courneyea, 26, both of Belleville, Ont., Harold Russell, 43 and Aaron Ryan, 27, both of Quinte West.

An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Khadijah Courneya, 29, of Quinte West.

OPP say their investigation continues, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices